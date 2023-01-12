(The Center Square) – TikTok is now banned from state government in Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed an executive order that forbids people from installing or using the app on state phones, tablets and computers.
“Defending our state's technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority,” Evers said in a statement.
His order comes after a flood of calls from Republicans to ban TikTok because of the company’s Chinese ownership.
Republicans say TikTik’s owners could track Americans, access their data, and censor the news that American users see.
The governor said he decided on the ban after speaking with the FBI and Wisconsin’s emergency preparedness managers.
“I trust professionals who work in cybersecurity, and it was important for me to consult with and get advice from experts in law enforcement, cybersecurity and counterintelligence to make the best decision to protect state technologies, and ultimately, the people of Wisconsin,” the governor added. “We've had regular conversations with our partners, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and other counterintelligence specialists in making this decision. This order ensures we remain vigilant in monitoring new technologies and evolving cybersecurity issues.”
Evers’ order, among other things:
● Directs state agencies to bar certain foreign technologies, including TikTok, as well as other certain vendors and software, from being utilized, connected to, or installed on state-issued devices, which includes but is not limited to desktop computers, laptops, tablets, cellular phones, and other mobile devices.
● Reiterates that the state should continually reevaluate and identify applications and vendors that could present a potential risk to state information or state information systems, as they currently do, as well as monitor and update the directives of the order based on new and emerging information.
● Directs the Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology to use its authority to identify foreign vendors that might pose security risks to the state and to implement safeguards to protect state interests.