(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday joined 24 other state attorneys general in pushing for the Treasury Department to exempt the $1,200 per-person checks from bill collectors and wage garnishments.
“During this public health and economic crisis, the States do not believe that the billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to help keep hard-working Americans afloat should be subject to garnishment,” Kaul and the attorneys general wrote the Treasury.
Kaul said many Wisconsin residents aren't earning regular paychecks.
“The coronavirus has caused hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites to lose their jobs,” Kaul said. “The emergency payments authorized by the CARES Act should be going to families in need of immediate financial relief to make ends meet, not creditors and debt collectors.”
Social Security, disability, and veterans’ payments are all exempt from garnishment. Kaul said it was likely an "oversight" that the stimulus payments are not.
The first of those payments hit people's bank accounts last week. The Treasury Department said on Tuesday that 80 million Americans could get checks by the end of the week.
In addition to Wisconsin, the attorneys general in California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection all signed the letter to the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.