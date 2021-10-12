(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is going on the record against the investigation into the 2020 election.
Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday slammed former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman’s investigation.
“This is not a serious investigation,” Kaul said in an open letter. “This investigation is irrevocably tainted by bias. It was announced at a partisan political event, and it was significantly expanded after Speaker Vos’s airplane meeting with former President Trump.”
Gableman has been looking into what happened in the months before last year’s vote. His focus is on the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, and what that group did in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha.
Kaul said the investigation is at best a fishing expedition, and at worst a ham-fisted attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing.
“No serious investigator would conduct an investigation under these circumstances. And no one should treat the results of this investigation as credible,” Kaul wrote.
He then asked Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who is overseeing the probe to shut it down.
Vos on Monday said Kaul is the one who is playing politics.
“Election integrity should be a bipartisan effort. Sadly Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections and ignored Wisconsin citizens who bring up irregularities,” Vos said in a statement. “In order to restore confidence in our election system, Justice Gableman will continue his investigation.”
Gableman said in a weekend video that he believes there is evidence that shows Wisconsin’s election laws were stretched, if not broken. He’s issued several subpoenas in the case, and says he expects local and state election managers to cooperate with his investigation.