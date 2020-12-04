(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin say they want answers to the lingering questions about last month’s election.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced hearings to look into claims of voter fraud and election malfeasance.
“With numerous concerns brought forward, we will proceed with the election investigation,” Vos said. “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote.”
The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections will hold the hearings. The first day of testimony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Majority Leader Jim Stieneke, R-Kaukauna, said there have been questions about absentee ballots, indefinitely confined voters, and thousands of ballots collected at a Madison park before Election Day.
“We owe it to the voters of Wisconsin that all claims of voter fraud are investigated,” Steineke said. “It’s vital that we can have confidence in our state’s electoral process.”
Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, will run the hearings.
He said the goal is not to flip Wisconsin from Joe Biden to President Donald Trump. Instead, Tusler says, the goal is to make sure that voters have confidence their vote will count, and will be counted properly.
“The goal of the ongoing investigation is transparency," Tusler said. “Wisconsin voters deserve to know that their vote mattered and that all votes were legitimate. I look forward to hearing from experts, eyewitnesses, and elections officials about what took place on Election Day and the weeks that followed.”
The first hearing will be livestreamed for people who cannot make it to the Capitol to attend in person.