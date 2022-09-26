(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has a guess as to how he ended up on the subpoena list for the January 6 committee. Namely: Politics.
Vos on Monday said he intends to fight the subpoena from the Democratic panel in Washington that has spent the past year looking into the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
“The Constitution protects these sorts of communications, and in light of the clear political nature of this request, we intend to go to court to fight for the immunity given to state leaders under these circumstances,” Vos said in a statement.
The Committee served Vos with a subpoena last Friday, demanding that he testify on Monday about his conversations with former President Trump.
Vos said his conversations with the former president had nothing to do with what happened on January 6.
“I was surprised to receive a subpoena since I have no information to provide about the events surrounding January 6th,” Vos said. “My conversation with former President Trump took place many months after January 6th and has been about his concerns regarding issues in Wisconsin with the way the 2020 election was handled, a fact that has been publicly documented on numerous occasions in the media.”
Vos famously butted heads with Trump over the former president’s demands that Wisconsin overturn its 2020 election results. Vos repeatedly said that cannot happen.
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, said in his letter to Vos last week that the specifics of those conversations are relevant to the committee’s investigation.
Vos, again, said he doubts that.
“Given how close we are to the midterms, this subpoena seems to be more about partisan politics than actual fact finding,” Vos added.
The January 6 Committee is set to hold another hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The specifics of who will testify or what will be discussed haven’t been made public yet.