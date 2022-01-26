(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is the latest state to go on the record in asking for a convention to change the U.S. Constitution.
The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday approved a resolution calling for a Convention of the States.
"Thank goodness our Constitution has given the states and the people a framework to step in and save the Republic when Congress will not,” Sen Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said.
The measure passed on a 17-16 vote that saw four Republicans join every Democrat in the Senate in voting against the idea.
“I agree with the problem that the legislators are trying to fix. It’s just that I disagree with the mechanism they are employing to fix that problem,” Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, said before casting his "No" vote. “To me, it comes down to two questions. Can the call to convention be limited in scope to just one issue, and then can that call be rescinded?”
The Wisconsin Assembly approved the same resolution back in May.
Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, spearheaded that effort.
“Federal overreach has thrown our country into chaos, and it’s time for the states to exercise their authority as granted to them in the constitution to restore order, states’ rights, and limited, constitutional government. I’m incredibly proud that our state has officially thrown its support behind this movement,” Knodl said Tuesday.
Wisconsin is the 16th state to approve a Convention of the State resolution. Georgia, Alaska, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, North Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Utah and Mississippi have also approved resolutions of their own.
It will take 34 states to trigger a Convention of the States. COS organizers on Tuesday said “momentum” is on their side.