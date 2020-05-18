(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is looking to get through a backlog of 80,000 expired driver's licenses, and the state thinks online renewals is the way to go.
The Department of Transportation, which manages the state's DMV offices, announced that most drivers will now be able to renew their driver's licenses online.
“We are pleased to offer online renewal as an option,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “It is a safe, convenient way to conduct an important task, which normally required an in-person visit. We encourage all eligible drivers to complete the license renewal online.”
Wisconsin's DMV offices have been essentially closed since March because of the coronavirus.
People are allowed to make appointments to get new licenses, voter ID, and a handful of other services that are not possible to complete online. But almost everything else is virtual at the DMV.
The state last week waived driving tests for new drivers to help clear a backlog of 10,000 teens waiting to get their licenses.
As for driver's license renewals, Boardman said as long as drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 have not had a change in their vision, or their driving status, they simply need to log on, pay the $34 fee, and wait for their new license to arrive.