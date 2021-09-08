(The Center Square) – It looks as if more alcohol was consumed during Wisconsin’s year of coronavirus lockdowns.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum on Thursday released a report that says alcohol sales tax revenues in the state shot-up nearly 17% during 2020.
“Revenues from the state’s excise taxes on alcoholic beverages rose to $73.8 million in the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30, a 16.6% increase over the $63.3 million collected in fiscal year 2020,” the Policy Forum said in its latest report.
2020’s jump is the largest since 1972, when Wisconsin increased liquor taxes, and far out-stretched ‘regular’ alcohol sales tax growth.
“Between 2009 and 2020, the percentage increase in alcohol tax collections exceeded 2.4% in only one year,” the Policy Forum added.
Wisconsin is not alone in seeing more alcohol sales, other states also reported alcohol tax increases. But the Policy Forum says Wisconsin leads other states.
“Most states have seen alcohol tax revenues increase during fiscal 2021, national data show. Yet these data, while an imperfect basis for comparison, suggest Wisconsin’s recent increases may outpace most states,” the report notes. “Though many other states have seen a rise in alcohol tax collections, the increase has been greater in Wisconsin than in all but five of the 41 states [where data is available].”
The Policy Forum says the numbers, while unsurprising, are a bit concerning. The report ends with a warning that Wisconsin is already known for its hard-drinking ways, and this kind of a spike could be a sign of a larger health crisis coming to the state.
“It will be important to monitor alcohol sales closely to determine if the marked increase in sales and presumably consumption observed in fiscal year 2021 is a one-time byproduct of the pandemic or the beginning of a longer-term and possibly harmful trend,” the report states in its conclusion.