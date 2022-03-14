(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new lawsuit on the so-called forever chemicals comes with questions about the science of polyflouroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination, and just how far government advisories can go.
Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday filed a lawsuit against Johnson Controls and its subsidiary Tyco Fire Controls over PFAS contamination.
“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused,” Kaul said in a statement.
Kaul is accusing the companies of years of pollution, and specifically of not telling the state about sky-high PFAS levels near Tyco’s old testing ground in Marinette.
Kaul is not saying just how much money he is looking for, but he does say he wants Johnson Controls to pay for a clean-up near Marinette, and cover the cost of bottled water for people who’ve seen their wells or water supplies tainted by the chemicals.
“Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink,” Kaul added.
PFAS chemicals are a broad category of chemicals, which are used in everything from non-stick pans to stain treatments for furniture. The PFAS chemicals at the center of Kaul’s lawsuit, however, come from firefighting foam.
Tyco manufactured the foam, and tested it for years near the Fire Technology Center in Marinette.
Kaul said PFAS pollution “may be linked” to serious health concerns. But there is no definitive link.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says on its website that researchers are currently looking at just what elevated PFAS levels mean for people.
“Results of a preliminary literature search of published toxicity studies are available for 31 PFAS of interest to EPA; draft assessments for PFBS and HFPO-DA (GenX chemicals) were posted for public comment and the assessments are currently being finalized,” the EPA website states. “EPA researchers are also applying computational and high throughput toxicology tools for PFAS toxicity testing on a larger scale to enable faster understanding of potential toxicity for the universe of thousands of PFAS, most of which have little or no published toxicity data.”
The Obama Administration began the move to regulate PFAS levels under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but the EPA never finalized anything but a non-enforceable Health Advisory.
Wisconsin also does not have official PFAS contamination laws. The state’s Department of Natural Resources recommended a new policy in 2019, but nothing has been enacted into law.
Johnson Controls said in an email that it will “vigorously defend the lawsuit.”