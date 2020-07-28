(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture is trying to get out the word to residents not to plant any mystery seeds they may receive in the mail.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection joined the chorus of other state agriculture departments in warning people about mystery seeds that are coming from China.
"Do not plant or throw away the seeds," DATCP said with extra emphasis in a new release. "If the seeds are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package."
People across the country have been reporting the packages of seeds showing up in their mailboxes. The seeds are sometimes small and black, other times they are white. Many people say the seeds came in a bag or box that was labeled jewelry.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that it is aware of the seeds, but didn't offer any further insight.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said it is trying to investigate both what the seeds are, and where they are coming from.
"If possible, retain the original packaging. It may be useful as we investigate this issue," DATCP said in its statement. "Please report the seeds to DATCP's [website]."
"Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production," DATCP added.