(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Department of Health Services on Monday said 10,358 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered to frontline health care workers as of the end of the day Sunday. All of those doses are the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Wisconsin’s total allotment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine comes to 84,825 doses.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday that Wisconsin will be receiving thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days and weeks.
“Wisconsin is expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine to begin arriving at hospitals and clinics across the state this week. The initial shipment is expected to be 16,000 doses, with state health officials planning to receive a total of 100,000 doses in the upcoming weeks,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
“This is exciting news,” Evers said. “While we do not have control over how much vaccine the federal government allocates to our state, I can promise that we are doing everything we can to ensure that our distribution is fair and equitable.”
DHS said on Monday that it will soon start posting daily vaccination reports on its coronavirus website. That will help track the number of people in the state who get vaccinated, but it won’t answer the bigger question of who.
Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management last week said local and state public health managers are working on a list of essential workers who will receive the vaccine next.
“Our essential workers have kept our kitchens stocked, our transportation running, our children educated and our communities safe and functioning over this last year,” Weston said.
The long list of essential workers includes people who work in education, agriculture, food service, transportation, and for utilities. After that are police officers, firefighters, and jail and prison guards.
Weston said he’s expecting guidance from Washington D.C. as to just who on that list will be first in line for the next round of shots.