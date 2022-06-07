(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general is blaming “violent rhetoric” for instigating the murder of a former judge.
Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday warned that the way people speak about politics is getting out of hand.
“There’s been a troubling rise in violent rhetoric with respect to public officials,” Kaul told reporters in Milwaukee. “There’s been a lot of calls to criminalize what is normal political activity and I think it’s very important for everybody – but particularly for elected officials, for people who are in the public eye – to make sure that the rhetoric they’re using is consistent with what they’re facing.”
Kaul is not saying how violent rhetoric, or whose violent rhetoric, played a role in Judge John Roemer’s murder.
Kaul’s Department of Justice says an ex-con, 56-year-old Douglas Uhde, shot Roemer before shooting himself last Friday.
Judge Romer sentenced Uhde to a prison sentence back in 2005, and the judge was on a hit list found in Uhde’s car. Other names on the list included Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY. Investigators say there were nine other people on the list who were not elected leaders.
"We notified everyone who is believed to be a target. We believe that those individuals are not in any active danger," Kaul said.
Still, Kaul called the judge’s murder a case of "domestic extremism."
“While we may have differences of opinion on various issues, that [if] we are speaking respectfully about each other hopefully we will see less of that kind of rhetoric,” Kaul said.
Kaul confirmed that the FBI and a number of other agencies are involved in the investigation. Part of the investigation is now focusing on Uhde’s social media history.
Uhde on Monday remained in the hospital in critical condition. He has not yet been charged in the case.