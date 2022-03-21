(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is the third best state for doctors to practice medicine, according to a report WalletHub published Monday.
With a total score of 67.41, Wisconsin has plenty of achievements. It scored 10th for Opportunity and Competition metrics and 11th for Medical Environment.
Only South Dakota and Minnesota have better overall scores (69.37, 67.82, respectively) across 19 metrics, which range from average annual wages to quality of public hospital system. Rhode Island placed dead last with a 39.84 score.
The Badger State has the lowest malpractice award payout amount per capita ($2.27), the second-lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate ($6,658), the third-highest average annual wage, the fourth-highest employer-based insurance rate (53.36%), and the fourth-lowest number of required continuing medical education credits (30). It also has the fifth-highest quality public hospital system (79.83%).
Wisconsin has the 41st highest number of hospitals per capita (3.66). It had the 34th highest percentage of hospitals with “A” grades for safety (23.10%) in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade State Rankings.
University of New Haven Department of Health Administration and Policy Department Assistant Professor Reena Kelly said in the report that the threat of medical malpractice lawsuits can affect patients and patient care.
“The risk of litigation adds high stress to physicians, which can further harm the kind of care they provide,” she said. “Studies have shown that such constant stress has been associated with a greater likelihood of practicing defensive medicine, physicians experiencing distressing emotions, as well as disruptions in their professional and personal lives. In addition to the harmful effect on physicians, the risk of malpractice lawsuits can also affect patient care, create disruptions in the provider-patient relationship, and increase the overall cost of care.”
Essentially, government policy changes make an impact, she said.
“State and federal policies that limit the supply of healthcare professionals and restrict the range of services that can be provided, reduce competition, and stifle innovation can harm the cost and quality of care,” she said. “So when trying to make a sustainable, long-term change in areas like these, policy changes are the one reliable way to go about it.”
Yet the Wisconsin Council on Medical Education and Workforce predicted a shortage of 3,152 physicians across all specialties by 2035 in its 2021 Healthcare Workforce Report. The council recommended expanding education and training opportunities, expanding Department of Health Services grants for Graduate Medical Education and Advanced Practice Providers and increasing capacity of clinical training sites. It also wants greater exploration of the impact of telemedicine on care delivery and care delivery changes and the feasibility of gathering workforce data more quickly.