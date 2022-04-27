(The Center Square) – The investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 election won’t end until lawmakers are certain about the legal authority to issue subpoenas by the state's special investigator.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday issued a statement explaining why he is extending former Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman’s special investigation once again.
“The Office of Special Counsel will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation,” Vos said.
Gableman is waiting for judges in Madison and Waukesha to rule on his subpoenas and the power of his office.
Gableman issued subpoenas to the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine, as well as election managers in the state. So far, almost every single one of those people have ignored Gableman’s subpoenas.
Vos said critics of the investigation, including Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, are wrong to say he was waffling about continuing the investigation.
Brandtjen on Monday warned Vos not to end the investigation until Gableman had the answers he is seeking.
“Democrats cannot be allowed to circumvent justice. If this was the most fair and transparent election as election officials claim, why do they choose not to cooperate?” she said on Monday. “If Speaker Vos shuts down the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation now, not only will he be condoning cheating, he'll be legalizing it. The people of Wisconsin deserve to know to what extent the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the five mayors, and various election officials, acted outside of the law.”
Former President Trump also weighed in on the stalled investigation.
“The Special Counsel appointed by the Wisconsin Assembly to investigate the crimes of the 2020 Election did an outstanding job. He discovered many pieces of evidence that indicate foul play,” Trump said Monday. “Anyone calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference. After all of the evidence the report brought to light, how could anyone want to stop it?”
Vos is not saying just how long the Gableman investigation could last. Though he did say he intends to keep the investigation under its current budget of $676,000, all paid by the taxpayers.