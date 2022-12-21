(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can.
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather.
“Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state on Friday (Dec. 23) due to potential blizzard conditions. Drivers should plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov to monitor winter road conditions and view live traffic camera videos along their route. Winter road conditions include good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow covered, ice covered, and travel not advised,” Wis-Dot said in a statement.
Wisconsin is waiting for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service has posted a hodge-podge of watches and warnings for the entire state, some of which started Wednesday afternoon.
“The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds and blowing snow Thursday night through Friday night across most of the state. Wind gusts are forecast to be up to 55 miles-per-hour and could create blizzard-like conditions, limiting visibility on the roads even when snow is not falling,” Wis-DOT added. “Sustained winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles like trucks, which are at risk of losing control or tipping over in windy conditions. Drivers should be aware when traveling near larger vehicles and keep a safe distance.”
It’s not just the state.
A number of local communities are also warning against travel, or making changes for Friday.
Milwaukee’s airport managers on Wednesday announced it has scheduled plow drivers for 12-hour shifts to try and get ahead of the snow, and keep the airport open.
The city of Madison has already canceled Friday trash and recycling pick-ups because of the weather.
The University of Wisconsin system is also making changes because of Friday’s weather. UW-Madison on Tuesday said campus will remain open, but the university also gave professors the leeway to adjust their final exams to help students get out ahead of the snow.
UW-Eau Claire canceled the final days for in-person finals. Those were supposed to be offered on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will be now allowed to make-up those exams after the holidays.
Forecasters say the snowfall will range from as little as two inches in southeast Wisconsin to more than eight inches in northwestern Wisconsin. The Weather Service, however, says the entire state will see high winds and blowing snow that will make driving long distances difficult and dangerous.