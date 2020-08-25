(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers, claiming his executive order requiring people across the state to wear a mask is an unconstitutional expansion of his power.
“This lawsuit is not about whether masks are good or bad, or whether Wisconsin ought to do more, or less, to address COVID-19. It isn’t even about whether the state should have a mask mandate," WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said. "This lawsuit is about our system of government and the rule of law. Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval.”
The governor issued a second emergency order regarding the coronavirus on July 30. Esenberg said because the governor issued his first coronavirus emergency order in March, and it expired in May, the second order should have been approved by state lawmakers.
"Governor Evers cannot seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis," WILL's lawsuit states. "To interpret the law otherwise, would allow one-person rule by the Governor for what could be a virtually unlimited amount of time whenever the vague statutory definition of a 'public health emergency' or 'disaster' can be said to be present. The result would be the total breakdown of our constitutional order."
This is the second time Evers' emergency powers have been challenged. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in May that the governor, and more specifically his Health Secretary Andrea Palm, cannot unilaterally extend an existing emergency order. That was the governor's Safer at Home order.
WILL's lawsuit asks the court to either strike down Evers' latest order, put an injunction in place, and/or declare the order "an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power."