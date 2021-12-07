(The Center Square) – The latest look into Wisconsin’s 2020 election found, largely, what all of the others have found: Joe Biden won; there’s no evidence of widespread fraud that changed the outcome; but there are all sorts of questions, problems, and opportunities for fraud that continue to exist.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty spent more than 10 months reviewing thousands of ballots, and examining the lingering questions of the 2020 election in the state.
"It is almost certain that in Wisconsin’s 2020 election the number of votes that did not comply with existing legal requirements exceeded Joe Biden’s margin of victory," the report states. "[But] there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump."
Researchers said the election very likely came down to performance.
“Joe Biden overperformed Democratic congressional candidates, while Trump underperformed Republican congressional candidates,” the researchers noted. “Biden received 64,434 more votes than Democratic congressional candidates in the state.
On the flip side, Trump underperformed Republican congressional candidates in the state by 51,215 votes. Trump also underperformed in 2016 but by more votes. Biden reversed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 underperformance. While some believe the 'Biden only' votes are a sign of fraud, we found no evidence to support this.”
That is not to say the WILL review didn’t find evidence of the “possibility” of fraud.
"It seems clear that voters abandoned the rules for voting indefinitely confined, drop boxes were used, at least one ballot-harvesting event was conducted without statutory authorization, absentee balloting in nursing homes was conducted contrary to law, ballots were cured without authorization, and voter rolls were not accurately maintained as required by state and federal law,” the report details.
Specifically, the WILL report notes that the spike in indefinitely confined votes alone is a major red flag.
“The number of indefinitely confined voters increased from 66,611 in 2016 to 265,979 in 2020,” the report stated. “While certain local clerks initially said that COVID might render voters indefinitely confined, the state Supreme Court has said otherwise. Given the substantial increase in the number of such voters, it is almost certain that many voters improperly claimed ‘indefinitely confined status.'”
WILL researchers say many of those indefinitely confined ballots were “unlawfully cast.”
The report also tracked the disproportionate impact of the money from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.
“A statistical analysis finds significant increases in turnout for Democrats, approximately 8,000 votes statewide, as a result of the distribution of CTCL grants. Specifically, Biden’s vote increased by about 41 votes per municipality in cities that received CTCL grants relative to those that did not over 2016,” authors wrote. “No statistically significant effect was found for Trump.”
WILL ends its review with 10 policy recommendations, including reforming the Wisconsin Elections Commission, tightening the laws for indefinitely confined voters, ballot drop boxes, and ballot harvesting. The report also calls for more election transparency.
“If you determined that your bank account was vulnerable to fraud, you would not decline to address that vulnerability because no money had been stolen yet,” the report states. “The security of the election was undermined by lax laws regarding indefinitely confined voter status, inconsistent drop box use, and failure to contact voters who failed DMV tests."