(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty boss, and constitutional law expert, Rick Esenberg told The Center Square that the governor, attorney general, and district attorneys in the state should know better than to simply declare they won’t enforce Wisconsin’s abortion law because they don’t like it.
“It’s one thing to say that ‘I have to prioritize because I don’t have enough resources, and there are certain cases that aren’t important enough to bring,'” Esenberg explained Tuesday. “That’s not what is happening here. What’s happening here is you have prosecutors who are declining to enforce the law because they disagree with it.”
Esenberg was even tougher on Gov. Evers after his promise last weekend to offer clemency for doctors who continue to provide abortions in Wisconsin.
“He’s basically saying that this law, that has been passed by the legislature and never repealed, is effectively no law,” Esenberg said. “And that puts the governor in the position of a monarch. As someone who can simply discard the law.”
That being said, Esenberg said it would be difficult for Republicans or anti-abortion advocates to find a judge that will order the attorney general or local prosecutors to enforce the law.
Democrats in Wisconsin have taken a hard stance against the state’s abortion law that outlaws all abortions except those to save the life of the mother since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The law was first passed in 1849, but Esenberg said it’s been revisited since then.
There is talk of a legal challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion law, but Esenberg said it will also be difficult to find a judge who will strike down that law, rather than have abortion advocates try and change it through the lawmaking process.
“I see no real possibility that a challenge Wisconsin’s law restricting abortion will get four vote [at the state Supreme Court],” Esenberg added. “I think the question of abortion in Wisconsin will become a legislative question. It’s going to become a question that we have to hash out politically. It’s not one that’s going to be resolved by courts.”