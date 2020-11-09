(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) will get a chance to make its case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the legal fight over Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency powers.
WILL on Monday said the high court granted them 10 minutes of time to argue when Fabick v. Evers goes before the justices next week.
WILL filed a lawsuit against the governor’s use of his emergency powers, specifically to require people in Wisconsin to wear a mask while out in public. But that case was put on hold when the Wisconsin Supreme Court took the Fabick case.
WILL President Rick Esenberg said on Monday that the issue continues to be the balance of power in state government, not whether people should wear face masks.
“The separation of powers holds that one branch of government cannot give away its core powers to another," Esenberg said. “We are pleased the Court has granted WILL oral argument time to make the case that the Legislature’s grant of authority on Governor Evers’s emergency declarations constitute an unconstitutional delegation of power.”
WILL has argued in its amicus brief in the case that without checking the governor’s use of power, the high court is allowing Evers to essentially take power from state lawmakers and wield it himself.
“The Governor’s position [is] that [state law] allows the Governor to declare serial states of emergency based upon the same public health problem (thus allowing the Governor to exercise the extraordinary powers for as long as the Governor deems appropriate),” WILL wrote in their filing with the court.
Esenberg has said for months that the governor in Wisconsin does have broad power to issue a public health emergency order, but those orders have an expiration date.
“Under the statute there is one, and only one, way for the state of emergency to exceed 60 days – and that is by joint resolution of the Legislature. No such resolution has been passed,” WILL stated.
Evers’ has claimed for months that he and the Department of Health Services are within their rights to issue more emergency orders.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court last ruled on Evers’ power in May. At that time, the court said Evers could not extend his Safer at Home plan past 60 days without involving lawmakers. He chose not to do that, and his Safer at Home order expired.
The arguments in Fabick v. Evers are scheduled for Nov. 16.