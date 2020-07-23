(The Center Square) – High school football in Wisconsin is being delayed, but only by a few weeks rather than a few months.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the group responsible for high school sports in Wisconsin, voted 8-3 on Thursday to push back the start of the high school football season until Sept. 7.
That is a month later than first planned.
It is not just high school football that is being moved back. The WIAA is moving its other "high risk sports," including boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball, back until Sept. 7 as well. "Low risk" sports, such as girls golf, girls swimming, boys and girls cross country, and girls tennis will be able to start Aug. 17. That is a week later than originally planned.
WIAA Executive Director Dave Johnson has said the goal is to have high school sports, but to conduct those activities safely.
Schools across Wisconsin are struggling to balance everyday activities and the demands from Wisconsin's public health managers.
Not all schools will start sports this fall. Madison and Milwaukee schools have announced plans to start their year with online classes. The WIAA also voted on Thursday to allow schools that don't field teams in the fall to, perhaps, play games in the spring.