(The Center Square) – Local election clerks in Wisconsin are not texting people to let them know they are no longer on the voting rolls. They are not sending flashy postcards or calling either.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the commission is getting more and more phone calls from voters who are being told they need to re-register ahead of the November election.
“We see this before elections where groups that may be well-meaning, sometimes maybe they’re not, are sending this kind of information to voters,” Wolfe saidd. “One of the texts that we’re hearing about, voters are saying they’re receiving a text from a third party telling them they are no longer on the voter rolls. And encouraging them to re-register to vote.”
Wolfe said, as it turns out, most voters in Wisconsin have not been dropped and do not need to re-register.
“We’re not sure where they’re getting their data from,” Wolfe said. “Ultimately I think the message for voters is that as you see some of these mailers, text messages, and robo calls and you’re questioning their information. It’s OK to ignore that information.”
Wolfe said the WEC and MyVoteWisconsin are the best places to go.
While the flood of outside voter information and the re-registration push may be annoying, Wolfe said it is not illegal. She said voters complain each time there is an election.
“There is really nothing that we can do,” Wolfe said. “But we do share suspicious information with our state and federal departments in the intelligence community to make sure that there is nothing more possibly sinister.”
Wolfe said such information sharing happens regularly when voters report something suspicious to their local clerks.