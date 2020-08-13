(The Center Square) – A Waukesha state representative says he's trying to inject some science into Wisconsin's back-to-school debate.
Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, sent a letter to some Waukesha County school boards that highlights Wisconsin's own numbers about the coronavirus and school-aged children.
"When making important decisions, it is crucial to have the right data, statistics and evidence, rather than making a decision based on emotion or fear," Allen wrote.
Allen pointed out that only 80 young people in Wisconsin between the ages of five and 18 have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. In Waukesha County, it's five.
"This data suggests that even though thousands of people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the impact on young people is minimal," Allen added.
Wisconsin's latest coronavirus count reveals 8,412 young people between birth and 19-years-old have tested positive for the virus. Almost all of them have recovered. Wisconsin's Department of Health Services says 84 percent of all people who've tested positive in the state for the coronavirus have fully recovered.
Most of Wisconsin's coronavirus deaths happened to people who are older than 60. According to DHS, 902 of Wisconsin's 1,011 deaths have been people who are 60 or older.
Allen's letter came as the school board in the Waukesha debated how to start the new school year.
The board narrowly voted Tuesday night to start the school year with a mix of in-person and online classes.
Elementary school kids will attend in-person classes five days a week. Students in junior high and high school will alternate between in-person and online classes. Parents will have the option of selecting online-only learning for their children.