(The Center Square) – One school board member in Waukesha wants to know if state investigators are going to look into the threats she’s faced over a months-old decision to end free school lunches for families who can afford to pay for them.
Waukesha School Board Member Kelly Piacsek on Monday said she’s been doxxed, threatened, and harassed by both people online and in Waukesha over the decision.
“Where is the Wisconsin Department of Justice now?” Piacsek asked at a packed emergency school board meeting. “A week ago they said that they were going to hold people accountable for threatening school board members. Where are they now?”
Last week DOJ met with school leaders about when to call the police to unruly or raucous school board meetings.
Kristin Devitt with the DOJ's Office of School Safety told a Milwaukee TV station that schools should call for the police when heated opinions cross the line.
“When it goes into threatening a person, threatening to harm someone or something, that is when we see it move into criminality,” Devitt said.
Piacsek said she and her family have been threatened, adding her children’s pictures have been shared online with the clear intent to threaten her.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t about food any more,” Piacsek explained. “This is about whether we as a board are going to allow intimidation and threats from national influencers to ruin what’s important in our local schools.”
The threats come after the Washington Post reported that Waukesha school voted in June to return to their pre-coronavirus school meal plan. That means charging students who could pay for meals, while offering free meals to students who qualify.
The Post story included an inaccurate line about people getting “lazy,” and that touched off the anger.
On Monday, Waukesha’s school board voted 5-4 to reverse their previously unanimous position, and will return to a free-lunch-for all program.
Piacsek said that’s a mistake.
“If this is how it is going to from now on, school board members across the country know this: You are to consult with The Washington Post, Twitter, and Facebook before making your decisions lest you face dire consequences.”