(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers from Waukesha County are now officially calling on Gov. Tony Evers to fire Milwaukee’s top prosecutor.
Eighteen Waukesha County Republicans on Monday sent a letter to the governor asking him to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.
“Chisholm has refused to step down after a flood of calls for his resignation,” the latter states. “Because of this, we are calling on you to remove John Chisholm as Milwaukee County District Attorney. It is clear to us as legislators and many people from the Waukesha County and Milwaukee County areas affected by the recent tragedy that District Attorney Chisholm has neglected his duty in his office.”
The lawmakers say “in the light of” Waukesha’s Christmas Parade horror, Chisholm must go.
Chisholm, for his part, has defended the $1,000 bail set for Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr.
Chisholm last week said an overworked younger prosecutor agreed to what he called an “inappropriately low” bail.
But Republicans have been quick to point-out that Brooks is not the only person to get a low bail from Chisholm’s office then go on to commit new crimes.
Chisholm himself predicted in 2007 that someone he let out as part of a diversion program would kill someone.
“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?” John Chisholm said at the time. “You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach.”
“This approach, combined with a lack of transparency from his office, is deeply concerning,” the Republican letter states. “Under his leadership, Chisholm has fulfilled his own prophecy – and innocent Wisconsinites have now paid and will continue to pay the price for his actions.”
Wisconsin law allows for a governor to fire a district attorney in the state, but there is no indication that Gov. Evers is looking to do that.
The governor on Friday walked away from reporters when they asked if he was considering asking for Chisholm’s job.