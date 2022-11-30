Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow denies Darrell Brooks request for a mistrial during his trial as the jury deliberates in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more.