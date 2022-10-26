(The Center Square) – It will be life in prison for the man who killed six and injured 60 others in the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.
It took a jury less than two hours Wednesday to come back with a guilty plea against Darrell Brooks Jr.
Brooks acted as his own lawyer during the trial, and offered a rambling and argumentative defense. Most of his questions for surviving victims of the attack centered on whether they saw him driving the red SUV that plowed through the crowd. Brooks, however, put himself behind the wheel of that SUV when he told the jury during closing arguments that he honked at the people in the parade as he sped through.
Brooks was convicted of 76 counts, including six counts of first degree homicide. The punishment for that in Wisconsin is life in prison.
Gov. Tony Evers led a chorus of state and local leaders who said they hope there is some justice in the verdict.
"Kathy and I are thinking of the Waukesha community and all those who today received justice for the senseless, violent attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. We will not forget the loved ones, neighbors and community leaders whose lives were taken, the hearts broken and the lives forever changed, the first responders and neighbors who ran to offer help in a time of great need, and the trauma and pain so many still endure every day. Waukesha has been through so much this past year, including the past several weeks, and has responded to this tragedy always with kindness, compassion and strength. Today is an important step toward continued healing for the community and our state,” the governor said in a statement.
Ever's opponent in next month’s election, Republican Tim Michels thanked the prosecutors.
"Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper and Judge Jennifer Dorow did fantastic jobs,” Michels said. “Opper presented an airtight case and Dorow kept her cool and kept the trial focused and fair. My heart again goes out to the victims and their families. Their pain isn't erased, but this was a just verdict."
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson also said he hopes the families of the victims can find solace in the verdict.
“Justice has been served for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. I hope and pray this verdict will bring them some measure of peace and closure,” Johnson added.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly cast his thoughts to the future.
“I am thankful that the jury found the defendant guilty on all counts. We can now re-focus on taking steps forward as a community and continue the healing process,” Reilly said in his statement.
Brooks will be back in the courtroom Monday to set the schedule for his sentencing.