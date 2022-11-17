(The Center Square) – Darrell Brooks Jr. will never step foot outside a prison again.
The judge in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial on Wednesday sentenced Brooks to six life sentences without parole for killing six people when he sped through the parade last year.
"The seriousness of this offense can be summed up in one word: attack," Judge Jennifer Dorow said near the end of the daylong sentencing hearing.
"This is one of the most aggravating cases I have ever presided over," Dorow added.
Dorow also sentenced Brooks to the maximum 762 years for the 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety he was facing.
In all, Brooks’ sentence is more than 1,200 years long. The judge told Brooks he chose a path of evil, and that he deserved every bit of the sentence he received.
Brooks’ sentencing took two days, but the end result was never really in question.
Wisconsin law requires a life sentence for multiple counts of homicide. The only question was whether the judge would give Brooks the opportunity for parole.
She did not.
"We may never know the true why, but we were provided with nothing today, other than a feeble attempt to claim mental health," Dorow said. "I searched for a mitigating factor. I waited for a true apology. I didn't get it."
Brooks offered a nearly two hour long, rambling exposition before his sentence.
"It's not easy being the most hated man on this planet," Brooks told the judge. "I'm a human being, not a monster."
Brooks’ sentence could be the longest in Wisconsin history.
He will begin serving his life sentence right away.