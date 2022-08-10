(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s nearly year-long investigation into the 2020 election looks to be over because of the feud that developed between the two men who began the inquiry.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Tuesday night called former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” after Gableman ripped Vos and backed his opponent in Tuesday’s primary.
"He's an embarrassment to the state. I hired him on recommendations thinking we were going to hire somebody who was a good, articulate independent voice," Vos said.
Vos’ comments come after Gableman chose sides in Vos’ race for the State Assembly in Racine County.
Gableman recorded a robocall for Vos’ opponent Adam Steen this week that said his investigation went forward “in spite of” Vos, “not because of him.”
Vos survived a very close race against Steen, winning by just 262 votes.
The victory all but ensures Vos will return for a 10th term as Assembly Speaker. He is currently the longest serving speaker in Wisconsin history.
"I will not let my joy tonight be focused on a person like Mike Gableman, who isn't worth the time to talk about,” Vos added.
Gableman’s investigation has cost taxpayers about $1 million in both salaries and court ordered fines.
Vos on Tuesday didn’t say just what will become of the investigation or Gableman, but he said he is looking to move forward.
“We have done our due diligence to try and be able to show all of the flaws that occurred in 2020, because I do believe there were problems in 2020, but we need to pass legislation to fix those,” Vos said. “The only way to do that is by getting Gov. Michels into office.”