(The Center Square) – A new lawsuit over Wisconsin’s election investigation is the first to claim racism.
The immigrant rights group Voces De La Frontera on Wednesday announced it’s asked a Dane County judge to block a subpoena from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman asking for some of the group’s communications and information surrounding the November 2020 election.
“Special Counsel Gableman’s unwarranted subpoena demanding that VDFLA turn over a veritable mountain of internal documents and communications related in any way to the 2020 election represents a new and even more dangerous turn of Gableman’s witch hunt, seeking to continue to spread lies about the 2020 election and validate the objectives of the violent, right-wing attempted coup on January 6,” Voces said in a statement.
Gableman has issued a series of subpoenas as part of his investigation. He is focusing on the so-called Zuckerbucks, the $8.8 million spent by the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life. Gableman and legislative Republicans accuse CTCL of improperly using access to voting operations in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha.
A Dane County judge earlier this month declined to block Gableman’s subpoenas, but also gave him a very short leash in using them.
Voces’ Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said Gableman’s subpoenas in this case are overly-broad and racist.
“Gableman’s subpoena is modern-day McCarthyite political theater designed to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and silence and intimidate voters of color from exercising their right to free speech and their right to vote,” Neumann-Ortiz said.
“This attack from Assembly Speaker Vos and the corporate, white supremacist special interests that he represents is an attempt to distract Wisconsin voters from their own failure to respond to the urgent needs of working families during a historic global pandemic," Neumann-Ortiz continued. "It’s also a shameful attempt to undermine the will of Wisconsin voters in 2020, and an effort to try to steal elections in the future by attacking organizations who successfully turned out large voting blocs of historically underrepresented communities.”
Gableman served his subpoenas to Voces on January 5. He also served subpoenas for two voting machines as well.
DFLA seeks to intervene in the current pending case before Judge Rhonda Lanford.