(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin System is breaking tradition by reporting first day enrollment numbers to make a point.
The university on Thursday said the coronavirus has not significantly impacted enrollment.
“A total of nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 campus that began in-person instruction Sept. 2. The numbers are preliminary and unofficial,” UW leaders said in a statement. “The UW System does not typically release enrollment figures from the first day of instruction but is doing so because of widespread interest in campus activities during the fall 2020 semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Overall, enrollment looks to be down by about 1 percent this fall.
“The enrollment numbers show students are eager to return to campus and resume or begin their studies,” UW President Tommy Thompson said. “The on-campus experience is the right thing for the University of Wisconsin, and our students agree.”
The 126,000 number is expected to increase. Thompson said more students are expected to enroll and register in the next few weeks. UW expects a total of just under 166,000 students this fall.
“These enrollment numbers are very encouraging,” Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen said.
UW-Madison has the most students on campus with 44,010. That’s followed by UW-Milwaukee, with 23,637; then UW-Whitewater at 11,513; UW-Eau Claire with 10,932; and UW-Stevens Point at 8,110 to round-out the top five.
UW-La Crosse, UW Oshkosh, and UW-Stout begin classes next week. Their enrollment numbers will be reported later.