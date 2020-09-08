(The Center Square) — There won’t be much happening at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for at least the next two weeks.
On Monday, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank told all undergraduate students to essentially stay in their dorms or apartments.
“I’m directing all undergraduates to severely limit your in-person interactions for the next two weeks,” Blank said in a statement.
Blank said students will only be permitted to be on campus for the following reasons:
Participating in academic activities including classes, studying or research; in-person classes will continue and study spaces will remain open; there is no evidence of virus transmission in these activities
Receiving a COVID-19 test or other medical care
Purchasing food
Going to an on- or off-campus job
Engaging in an individual outdoor activity, such as running or walking
Attending a religious observance
She says students should avoid social gatherings altogether.
The new restrictions do not apply to graduate students, faculty or staff members.
Blank said a rising number of positive coronavirus tests among undergraduate students is driving the new order.
“While some increase was expected as testing expanded and students returned to campus, the growing number of infected individuals suggests the virus is starting to spread more rapidly,” Blank said.
Blank did not say just how many students have tested positive, or if any students have been hospitalized because of the virus.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers have been steady for the past several weeks, as have the number of people in the hospital.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services said on Monday just under 300 people are in the hospital, with 91 receiving care in intensive care units.
Blank is encouraging students to inform on their fellow students if they see anyone violating the new rules.
“We will continue to hold students accountable for their actions on and off campus, up to and including emergency suspension. Members of the community can report unsafe behavior,” Blank said.
UW President Tommy Thompson said he supports Blank’s near-lockdown order.
“Chancellor Blank is taking prudent steps to mitigate outbreaks by limiting student gatherings,” Thompson said in a statement. “We knew there would most likely be an increase in early cases and today's decision, while inconvenient to students, is necessary.”