(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin Madison mentions people who are accused of sexual assault or sexual misconduct just once in a new letter to incoming students this fall.
The rest of the 669 word letter about sexual conduct talks about victims, and about how the university's policy for sexual questions has not changed.
“It’s important for students, faculty and staff to know that the university will continue to respond to complaints under the authority of UW System rules and our campus policies as well as under Title IX. System rules and our campus policy will continue to apply to sexual misconduct whether it occurs on or off campus,” Lauren Hasselbacher, the head of sexual misconduct responses at the Office of Compliance said.
UW-Madison, like all universities that receive federal dollars, this summer rewrote their Title IX rules regarding sexual misconduct and sexual harassment to get in-line with Trump administration policies. Those polices are designed to give students (mostly young men) more rights when it comes to sexual misconduct or sexual assault hearings on campus.
UW-Madison's letter makes it clear that while the university changed its policy to comply with the Trump administration's requests, not much is changing.
“We want survivors and their friends and allies to know that UW–Madison is still committed to providing the full range of supportive measures, regardless of whether they choose to pursue a formal complaint or whether a complaint would be covered under Title IX,” Sarah Nolan, director of mental health services at University Health Services said in the letter to students.
Supportive measures for students include counseling and victim advocacy.
“Eligibility for services has not changed, and we encourage students to contact UHS for help if they have experienced any form of sexual misconduct on or off campus or if they have questions about the nature of their experiences,” she said.
In fact, the letter explains, UW-Madison is expanding the definition of sexual misconduct and is expanding services offered for people who file a complaint.
UW-Madison is adding "sexual exploitation" to its policy. The university defines that as including "but not limited to, photographing/recording someone else’s private body parts or sexual activity without their consent and inducing incapacitation through deception (for example, by adding drugs to a drink) to make someone vulnerable to non-consensual sexual activity."
The only mention of someone who is accused of sexual misconduct or sexual assault, which the school calls a respondent, is a sentence mentioning that the university will provide advisors for campus hearings.
"For sexual misconduct hearings, if a complainant or respondent does not have an advisor, UW–Madison will provide an advisor to conduct cross-examination on their behalf during the disciplinary hearing," the letter states.
Students at UW-Madison will be briefed on the new policy at one of several mandatory classes for incoming students that focus on sexual conduct, racial sensitivity, and other inclusive policies at the school.
Students are due back on campus in Madison at the end of the month.