(The Center Square) – The new chancellor at UW-Madison will take-home three-quarters-of-a million-dollars a year.
The university on Monday announced that Dr. Jennifer Mnookin, who is currently dean of the School of Law and Ralph and Shirley Shapiro professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles, will take over as chancellor for the out-going Rebecca Blank.
“The choice of leader for our flagship is one of the most important tasks regents can face. We were fortunate to have the help of an outstanding search committee and valuable campus participation, both of which were crucial to the process. Dean Mnookin is a collaborative, visionary leader for whom student success and the Wisconsin Idea will be paramount,” Karen Walsh, regent vice president and chair of UW-Madison’s search committee said.
Mnookin will make $750,000 a year in salary. That’s about $131,000 more than Blank currently makes.
There are also perks, like a house, that come with the chancellor’s job.
Mnookin’s husband will join the UW-Madison faculty as a political science professor. The university did not say how much he will be paid.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead UW-Madison, one of our nation’s truly great public universities,” Mnookin said.
She earned her bachelor's degree in social studies from Harvard, a law degree from Yale, and then a Ph.D. in science studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Mnookin beat out four others for the chancellor’s post, including UW-Madison Provost John Karl Scholz.
Mnookin will start as chancellor on August 4. Chancellor Blank’s last day will be May 31. Scholz will fill-in as interim chancellor between the two.