(The Center Square) – There’s another order to stay inside and away from other students at UW-Madison.
The school’s chancellor, Rebbeca Blank, on Wednesday ordered a pause on in-person classes, and also quarantined two dorms to try and slow the university’s coronavirus numbers.
“We will not contain this spread without significant additional action," Blank said in a letter to students and faculty members. “All in-person undergraduate, graduate and professional school group instruction will be paused from Sept. 10-25.”
Students will not have classes Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. Online-only classes begin on Monday.
Blank is also ordering two dorms be closed to outside visitors.
“Given the high number of positive test results in Sellery and Witte Residence Halls, we have directed all residents in these buildings to quarantine in place for the next two weeks,” Blank said.
Students are not being asked to move out. In fact, Blank is asking students to stay where they are.
“CDC guidance suggests that students should not travel home during this two-week period,” Blank told students. “This is to protect you, your family, and the community. If you can stay where you are, that is the safest course.”
That’s not going over well with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. On Wednesday, Parisi asked Blank and UW President Tommy Thompson to close UW-Madison’s dorm and send students home for two weeks.
“New daily infections are the highest they’ve been since the start of this pandemic,” Parisi wrote. “New cases in the past few days are running at least five times what they were in late August. Since September 1st, at least 74% of Dane County’s new Covid positive cases were from the UW.”
Parisi says those new cases have undone what Dane County has accomplished fighting the virus.
“We all love our great University and what it brings to our community,” Parisi said. “Unfortunately, given the pandemic, congregating these students has significantly impacted the capacity of the public health system, local public health efforts, and may impact the health of our community.”
The university said on Wednesday that nearly 1,000 of UW-Madison’s 40,000 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since they returned to campus a few weeks ago.