(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Wednesday told a crowd that the university system as a whole, and her campus in particular, is facing an uncertain future.
“We’re facing some very serious issues and we’re working them out day-to-day," Blank said at a forum at the Rotary Club of Madison.
Chief among those serious issues is a financial crisis.
UW Madison lost more than $100 million when it moved last spring's classes online. The school is set to lose another $100 million with the loss of college football and other fall sports. And Gov. Tony Evers is talking about a general $250 million budget cut that will likely impact the university in some way.
Blank said her hope is to convince the governor to spare the UW System.
“You cannot cut the budget on the back of higher education. That will be a disaster for the state in the long run," Blank said.
UW President Tommy Thompson on Tuesday announced a $10 million cut in administrative spending for the UW System. That will not impact Blank's budget at UW Madison. Campuses in the UW System already have ordered furloughs and other cost cutting moves. Blank said Wednesday that more of those kind of things are likely coming this fall.
“It is quite likely there are going to be more furloughs and some real budget cuts that we’re going to have to deal with," Blank said.
Students are due back on campus at the end of August. It's too soon to know just how many students will return for in-person classes this year.
Blank is not saying when her campus will have to decide about layoffs, furloughs or budget cuts.