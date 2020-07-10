(The Center Square) – The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin's largest campus says five years of trying to be more diverse has not worked out.
UW Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote in a blog post this week that she and the school are doubling down on their effort to address racial inequities.
"Our fall Diversity Forums have grown every year with attendance from across campus; this year Robin DiAngelo, author of 'White Fragility,' will deliver the keynote address," Blank wrote. "We have successfully recruited 30 new faculty through the Target of Opportunity Program (TOP), which provides incentives for departments to hire persons from groups under-represented in their discipline and department. This has included people of color as well as women in male-dominated science fields. We’ve developed programs for incoming students in identity and implicit bias, aimed at both undergrads and graduate students. But this is not enough."
She added that her job as "someone who has benefited from White privilege" is to "listen with humility and empathy."
"Our Black students, faculty and staff have consistently shared the discomfort they experience negotiating spaces on campus that are defined by White culture, and about the regular stream of microaggressions they experience – comments and behaviors that show misunderstanding (at best) and hostility and disrespect (at worst)," Blank stated.
She did not offer any specific examples.
Blank's blog post was not just a rehash of the UW Madison's past. She also wrote about the millions of dollars she intends to spend on diversity and racial equity in the future.
That includes:
Raising $10 million for recruiting "a more diverse group of students, faculty and staff, and to build a campus culture."
A $1 million research promise to "understand race in America, including the public health impacts of racism, systems which perpetuate racial inequality and the physical and social impacts of racism."
And another $1 million for a campus research project "to explore the experiences of more marginalized groups on campus, focusing on particular events or time periods. A central part of this project involves confronting and discussing the history of racism and other forms of exclusion/marginalization on campus."
Blank said all incoming students will be required to take a mandatory class on diversity to understand "culture, identity, and difference, as well as the skills and commitment to create a community that is inclusive of all people."
The point of all this, Blank wrote, is to springboard off the momentum started by the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The past seven weeks have seen an outpouring of millions of voices demanding justice and equity for Americans who are Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Our university has been one focus of those demands," Blank wrote. "It is incumbent upon all of us to re-examine our commitments to racial justice and marshal the energy and resources to do more and better."