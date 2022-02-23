(The Center Square) – The head of the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants Gov. Evers to scuttle two plans aimed at Critical Race Theory and free speech on campus.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the two plans are bad for the university.
“As a university, our aim is to graduate well-rounded, critical thinkers; to teach our students not what to think but how to think,” Blank said in a statement Wednesday.
Both plans were up before the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday.
Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, said the idea of his legislation is to do just what the chancellor claims she wants. To teach people how to think, not what to think.
“Our colleges and universities should be a place of higher learning where all schools of thought can come together,” Moses said Tuesday. “However, our campuses have become increasingly hostile over recent years with students who openly share their ideas that may not necessarily be those of the institution or their teachers.”
Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said the idea of reining in Critical Race Theory at UW schools simply means telling students they don’t have to subscribe to a teachers’ political philosophy.
“This includes that one race or sex is superior to another race or sex, that an individual by virtue of their race or sex is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive either consciously or unconsciously,” Gundrum explained. “Or that an individual should be discriminated against, or receive adverse treatment based on their race or sex.
Chancellor Blank said if Gov. Evers doesn’t veto the plans, the UW System will suffer.
“UW’s ability to attract and retain the best and brightest faculty, staff and students depends on being an environment where both academic freedom and freedom of speech are core values,” Blank added in her statement.