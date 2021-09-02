(The Center Square) – Students at UW-La Crosse are the first in the state to qualify for some of the nearly half million dollars in scholarship money the University of Wisconsin is offering as a vaccine incentive.
The school on Wednesday said it hit the 70% vaccinated mark.
“I’ve been so impressed by the perseverance and responsibility displayed by our students throughout this pandemic, and our student vaccination rate is yet another example,” Chancellor Joe Gow said.
UW System President Tommy Thompson, who was on campus to help make the announcement, said hitting the 70% vaccinated goal will help students have a normal year back on campus.
“We want students to have the best experience possible, and to do that, they need to be safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “Students are excited about being back on campus and attending classes in person. There’s also a responsibility for students to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their professors safe.”
All UW campuses, except the main campus in Madison, are competing for the scholarship money. The idea is to offer seven individual $7,000 scholarships on each campus. Seven thousand dollars is nearly a year’s worth of tuition at many of the UW’s smaller campuses. But the program doesn’t limit a campus to just seven scholarships.
If other campuses fail to hit the 70% threshold, the unused money would then be offered to other qualified campuses.
UW officials on Wednesday didn’t have the numbers to show just how close other UW schools are to being 70% vaccinated.