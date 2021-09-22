(The Center Square) – Most of the University of Wisconsin’s campuses have fewer students this fall.
The university on Wednesday released first-day-of-school enrollment numbers, and reported total enrollment is down 1%.
UW President Tommy Thompson said those numbers are for all campuses, and include a mixed bag of specifics.
“These preliminary estimates reflect a number of factors,” Thompson said. New freshman and transfer students are up, thanks to our added recruitment tools coupled with the extraordinary work done by admissions and registrations staff.”
Thompson said other undergrad student enrollment is down.
But not at all campuses.
Freshman and new transfer student enrollment jumped 4% this fall at eight UW campuses. It fell by 4% at five other campuses.
Overall enrollment is up at UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay, and UW-Superior. Other campuses are flat or saw enrollment fall.
The university usually waits until much later in the fall to release enrollment numbers, but Thompson said they wanted to get the numbers out earlier this year after last year’s troubles with the coronavirus.
“The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging, not only for our UW schools, but also at colleges of all types throughout the nation,” stated Thompson. “With plentiful jobs and COVID-19 creating challenges, retaining students has been especially difficult for all of higher education.”
The UW System is clear that enrollment numbers may change over the next few weeks. The school also says it will be a while before individual campus enrollment figures are available.