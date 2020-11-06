(The Center Square) – There are fewer students on campus across the University of Wisconsin System.
The system released its Fall 2020 enrollment figures Thursday. The numbers show a nearly two percent drop in enrollment across the entire system. The drop is not a surprise.
“Amid the pandemic, and with fewer high school graduates, we expected a slight dip in enrollment,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said. “I’m gratified by these enrollment figures, which show that our students want to be able to continue their education as much as possible.”
It is important that the UW System has and keeps as many students as possible. Students typically pay about half of the cost to run colleges and universities, and the UW System is dealing with a nearly $200 million loss because of the coronavirus.
Not all campuses lost students. UW-Madison added 490 students compared to last fall; UW-Green Bay added 172; and UW-Parkside added 45. All of the university’s 10 other campuses lost students. UW-Milwaukee lost the most, enrollment there fell by 1,417 students.
There was also a drop in new students. The university said new freshman enrollment fell by 1,684 students.
Overall, Thompson said the university lost 3,194 students from last fall. There are now 164,494 students on the school’s 13 campuses.