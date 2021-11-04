(The Center Square) – There are fewer students on University of Wisconsin campuses this fall.
The UW System on Thursday released enrollment figures for its 13 campuses.
Overall, enrollment is down 1.1%, or 1,786 students, from 2020.
“The pandemic has increased our enrollment challenges, but I’m extraordinarily pleased by the increase in freshmen,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said Thursday.
New freshman enrollment at UW schools jumped 3.9% this fall. University leaders say that shows a desire for students to have an in-person university experience.
The new numbers are what the university calls 10th Day enrollment figures. Back in September, the UW System released First Day enrollment that showed enrollment increases at UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay, and UW-Superior. The state’s 10 other campuses were either flat or down.
On Thursday, the university said enrollment was 0.4% off from those estimates. The university said the biggest changes were at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh where dual enrollment high school students changed the head-count. ‘
Overall, the school said, undergraduate enrollment fell by 1.6 % overall while graduate enrollment increased by 1.8%.
Thompson said the latest enrollment figures show that a lot of students continue to think a UW education is valuable.
“We’ll continue to work hard to convince Wisconsin students that our public universities are the best investment they can make,” Thompson added.