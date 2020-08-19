(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin's new budget proposal would see the school both bring in more revenue and spend more of it.
UW President Tommy Thompson on Tuesday unveiled his plan for Wisconsin's next two-year state budget.
The highlights include:
- $1 billion in new borrowing authority
- $96 million more from the state legislature
- The Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which would cover tuition and fees for Wisconsin students from families who make less than $60,000 a year
- Generating revenue by 'facilitating use' of residence halls, dining facilities, and university land
Thompson is also proposing to continue Wisconsin's tuition freeze. The freeze has been in place since 2013, and is popular among Republican lawmakers.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of Wisconsin. It is my goal with this budget to renew the Wisconsin Idea for the 21st century by making the University of Wisconsin System more relevant and relatable,” Thompson said in a statement. “We are facing unprecedented challenges, and we are ready to meet them.”
The budget proposal is 3.5 percent more than the last UW budget. That increase would bring the state's contribution to the university to nearly $2 billion for two years. Overall, Thompson's plan would grow the University of Wisconsin System's budget to $6.4 billion.
“When we asked Tommy Thompson to be UW System president we expected him to be bold,” University Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said. “This budget reflects his clear-eyed assessment of what we need to do now, and we look forward to helping him renew the Wisconsin Idea.”
Thompson's plan also calls for $1.2 billion in construction and renovation projects across the UW System over between 2021 and 2023.
Wisconsin lawmakers will take up Thompson's request when they return to the statehouse next year.