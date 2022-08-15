(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree.
The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside.
“A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as a path to a better life, and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise will provide these opportunities,” UW System President Jay Rothman said in a statement.
The Tuition Promise program is based off the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Qualified students would get “last-dollar” financial aid to eliminate as much of the cost of tuition and fees as possible.
To qualify students must be from Wisconsin, first-time enrollees or transfers, and attending full-time. The university says the students will “need to make sufficient academic progress each year,” and have worked at some point during the previous year. Bucky’s Tuition Promise is limited to students from families making less than $62,000 a-year. There is no specific income threshold for the Wisconsin Tuition program.
President Rothman says the focus of the new Promise program will be on first generation students from low- to moderate-income families.
Rothman says as many as 8,000 students could qualify for the Tuition Promise program once it’s fully up and running. He said that may take a few years.
The UW System is starting the program with a $13.8 million-dollar grant, but the university hopes to tap into some private dollars to grow that funding.
Leaders at UW-M, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside all say they are excited for the opportunity to participate in the program.
“The Wisconsin Tuition Promise comes at a pivotal time for our students and families who are faced with increasingly challenging economic circumstances,” UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone said.
“The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will help remove a financial barrier that has kept many students, particularly historically underrepresented and underserved students, from attending UW-Parkside,” UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford added.
“By guaranteeing that tuition and fees are covered for even more students, this program is a game changer,” UW-Whitewater Chancellor John Chenoweth said.
Students don’t have to apply for the program, the university says qualifying students will be automatically considered when they apply for federal financial aid.