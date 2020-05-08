(The Center Square) – University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has introduced a proposal to regents to make most of the university's 26 campuses smaller and more focused.
"We've got to act now," Cross said. "We just don't have the time."
Cross said the coronavirus pandemic, which will cost the UW System nearly $200 million this year alone, is pushing the need for change.
""We don't know the impact of COVID-19, but there is a growing, clear sense that we must make serious reductions in order to be viable and to offer a quality education," Cross added.
His proposal would usher in several changes at every campus, except UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee.
Cross wants to cut programs, eliminate university jobs, and push the state's smaller campuses to find a niche.
He said not every campus will offer every class that it does now, or every class that is offered at every campus.
Cross' proposal would also push more classes online.
That, as expected, has university workers, professors and their unions on edge.
Jon Shelton, vice president of Higher Education for the AFT-Wisconsin union and professor at UW-Green Bay, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his union would "fight like hell" to protect the status quo at the state's 26 campuses.
There is no specific price tag for the proposed cuts and changes. Cross said his proposal to narrow the UW System's focus and cut costs is necessary "if we want the system to survive on the other side of this pandemic."