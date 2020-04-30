(The Center Square) – The president of the University of Wisconsin system is not sure how the fall semester will look.
"We fully expect to remain open in the fall," UW President Ray Cross said in a statement Thursday. "How we deliver education for students depends on a number of factors."
UW's 26 campuses have been closed since about mid-March. Students have been taking classes online.
UW Chancellors have said over the past few weeks that they expect online classes to continue into the fall, but many are hopeful that in-person classes can resume.
"We are thinking through the many factors that will help us determine how we deliver essential academic instruction this fall and what services, activities, and experiences we can offer," Cross said Thursday.
To help think through those factors and how they are delivered, the UW System named a "Plan Ahead Team" to prepare for the next semester. The team consists of 31 people from across the UW system. It includes professors, emergency management coordinators, police commanders, IT experts, HR officials, and top UW staffers.
"This team will help us know all of our choices in the months ahead so our decision this summer best protects our students and ensures we are delivering a quality education," Cross said.
UW campuses are dealing with furloughs. Some campuses are electing to offer students pass/fail grades for the spring semester.
On Wednesday, the UW System announced it is offering free applications to the state's 13 two-year campuses.
The university said earlier this month that the coronavirus outbreak would cost the school at least $180 million. $100 million will be at the state's largest campus, UW-Madison.