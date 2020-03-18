(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Senator says people clearly need help making ends meet while parts of the country are closed down because of the coronavirus. But he's not sure the plans currently considered in Washington to assist them will help.
In fact, Johnson told New Talk 1130 WISN's Jay Weber Wednesday that the evidence from past stimulus packages shows that sweeping spending from the federal government does not achieve the goals promised by politicians.
"One thing that we've found is that these massive stimulus programs really don't work," Johnson said. "The last thing you want coming out of a recession is to make the mistake that President Obama made, and overregulate the economy."
Johnson said he has no problem giving people and businesses their tax money back. He supports cash payments or suspending payroll or other taxes.
Johnson said he doesn't support more government bureaucracy and more government mandates packaged as help.
"That is why I am so concerned about this mandatory, even though it is supposed to be temporary, mandatory paid sick and paid family leave," Johnson said.
Democrats on Capitol Hill have inserted the provision to give all workers paid time off during the coronavirus outbreak.
Johnson on Wednesday afternoon introduced a measure to expand unemployment eligibility for people who are going to miss a paycheck because of the coronavirus, instead of requiring paid sick leave.
Johnson said on Twitter that the paid time off provision will be a job killer.
"You make [paid leave] mandatory across the economy and there are certain businesses that will not be able to survive because they can't afford that benefit," Johnson said. "More people will be out of work. And it will be even harder for our economy to recover."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday promised a "historic injection" of help into the economy. He is promising a comprehensive package, though it's not clear all what will be included.