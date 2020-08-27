(The Center Square) – Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Senator says the state’s elected leaders need to set the proper tone in Kenosha.
Police in Kenosha said there was far less violence exhibited in the city on Wednesday night. Several hundred protesters marched in the city, and a few fires were reported. Overall, Kenosha was much more calm than the first three nights this week.
The unrest followed the shooting Sunday of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha police officers. Blake tussled with officers before attempting to get into his SUV, when he was shot in the back by police.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says keeping the peace on the streets of Kenosha starts at the top.
Johnson told host Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Thursday morning that elected leaders in Wisconsin must set the proper tone by making it clear violence will not be accepted.
"When elected officials remain silent, when they don't take action, when they issue press releases that encourage [violence], you get more of it," Johnson said.
"You need to end the riots," Johnson said, referring to Gov. Tony Evers. "We are not going to allow in Wisconsin what has happened in Portland."
Johnson said Wisconsin's leaders, from the governor down to local mayors and county executive, need to have a plan to deal with rioters; put that plan in place; and stick with it.
"The way you stop [the riots] is you have to have overwhelming manpower to deter rioters. You have to enforce curfews. And when people violate the curfew, you need to arrest them and keep them off the streets," Johnson added.
Kenosha's calm came after a shooting late Tuesday night that left two people dead and a third person wounded. The calm also followed Wednesday's arrest of a 17-year-old suspect for that shooting.
Blake remains in a Milwaukee hospital. His family has said he is paralyzed from the waist down.
The investigation into the shooting of Blake remains ongoing. No one has been charged.