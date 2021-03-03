In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, photo, early voters cast their ballots at the Zeidler Municipal Building in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Legislature's top Republicans told Democratic county clerks on Friday, March 27, to stop telling people they can mark themselves as indefinitely confined to get around photo ID requirements for absentee ballots, saying the governor's stay-at-home order isn't a lockdown. Wisconsin voters can request absentee ballots online, but they must upload a photo ID with the application. Voters who are indefinitely confined are exempt from the photo ID requirement.