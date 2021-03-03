(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, says the For the People Act, the voting reform bill currently before the U.S. Congress, would legalize all of the mistakes from Wisconsin’s election last November.
Steil told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber on Wednesday that the massive election overhaul working its way through the U.S. Congress would cement ballot harvesting, mass absentee and mail-in voting, eliminate voter ID laws, and leave voters across the country wondering if their vote really counts.
“At a point in time that we should be talking as a country, about restoring trust in our elections, [U.S. Speaker of the House] Pelosi and the far-left Democratic leadership with her, are moving in the wrong direction,” Steil said.
He was quick to point to Wisconsin’s voter ID law.
“We in Wisconsin have a pretty good voter ID law. We have some problems with the way people are trying to work-around our voter ID law, we in Wisconsin need to work to close that loophole, Steil explained. “This [plan], nationwide guts every single voter ID law.”
Steil said the For the People Act should be ruled unconstitutional. Elections are clearly designated to the states, and the proposal would fundamentally make election regulation a national duty.
But Steil said Americans can’t wait for the courts. He said the legacy of the November 2020 election is that millions of people in this country no longer trust the electoral process.
“At a point in time when we should be working to instill integrity and confidence in our elections, the Democrats are working in the opposite direction,” Steil said.
The bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress in 2019, but died in committee after it reached the then-Republican controlled Senate.
The 2021 version of the bill is expected to come to a vote in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives this week, and is anticipated to pass. The bill once again faces a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate.