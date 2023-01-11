(The Center Square) – Expect to hear a lot more about China from Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher.
The House of Representatives this week approved the creation of a new Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
“The threat posed by the CCP is not abstract,” Gallagher said during a speech on the House floor. “The CCP’s aggression is not limited to Taiwan, the South China Sea, Hong Kong, or even Xinjiang where two consecutive administrations, Republican and Democrat alike, have determined that the CCP is engaging in genocide. We see this aggression here at home.”
Gallagher says there is a difference between China, the Chinese people, and the Chinese Communist Party.
He said his new committee will focus on that difference.
“The Select Committee will expose the CCP’s coordinated whole-of-society strategy to undermine American leadership and American sovereignty,” Gallagher explained.
Gallagher has been one of the most vocal critics of the Chinese Communist Party for years.
He’s sounded the alarm on the harm he says the CCP has done to Americans and America’s economy over the years.
“The Party has stolen American intellectual property, technology, and industrial capacity. Undermining our economy and good paying American jobs,” Gallagher added. “It is time to understand the urgency of the threat. It is time to reclaim our economic independence in key areas.”
There’s no word yet just who else will serve on the Select Committee, or when Gallagher will call its first meeting.