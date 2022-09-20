(The Center Square) – A pair of new polls are painting slightly different pictures of Wisconsin’s marquee election races this fall.
Surveys by Emerson College and by Spectrum News/Siena College were released Tuesday, shedding insight into Wisconsin’s races for governor and U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Both polls show tight races, but the Spectrum/Siena College poll gives Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes slight leads.
“Governor Tony Evers has a five-point, 49-44%, lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels,” pollsters said in their release. “In the race for the U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes are separated by one point, as Barnes has the support of 48% of voters and Johnson has the support of 47%.”
Evers’ lead in the Spectrum/Siena College poll is just outside of the poll’s 4.5% margin of error. The Spectrum poll questioned just 651 registered voters.
The Emerson Poll also shows tight races, but puts Johnson in the lead in the race for U.S. Senate by 4 percentage points.
“Forty-nine percent of voters have a favorable view of Senator Johnson while 48% have an unfavorable view of Johnson. Forty-five percent view Lieutenant Governor Barnes favorably, while 46% have an unfavorable view of Barnes; 9% are unsure,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling said.
The Emerson poll gives Evers a two-point lead over Michels.
“In the gubernatorial election, 45% plan to support incumbent Governor Tony Evers, while 43% support Republican challenger Tim Michels, and 4% support independent Joan Ellis Beglinger. Seven percent are undecided. A majority of voters expect Evers to win while 46% expect Michels to win,” Kimball added.
The Emerson poll spoke to 860 “very likely voters” and has a margin of error of 3.27%.
Both polls say voters don’t have favorable opinions of any of the candidates, with the negatives for Democrats growing. And both polls show that the economy, particularly inflation and the cost of living, is the most important issue to voters in Wisconsin.
The polls’ numbers are mostly in line with the Marquette Law School Poll released last week that shows the state’s marquee races all but tied.